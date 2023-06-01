מדריך חברות
AnyRoad
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

AnyRoad משכורות

טווח המשכורת של AnyRoad נע בין $157,080 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$307,656 עבור אנליסט פיננסי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של AnyRoad. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/21/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

אנליסט פיננסי
$308K
מעצב מוצר
$157K
מהנדס תוכנה
$194K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-AnyRoad הוא אנליסט פיננסי at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $307,656. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-AnyRoad הוא $194,025.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור AnyRoad

חברות קשורות

  • Apple
  • Databricks
  • PayPal
  • Coinbase
  • Tesla
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים