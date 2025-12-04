ספריית חברות
Anti-Defamation League
הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של משפטי in United States ב-Anti-Defamation League נע בין $108K לבין $151K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Anti-Defamation League. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$117K - $136K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$108K$117K$136K$151K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Anti-Defamation League?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור משפטי ב-Anti-Defamation League in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $151,130. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Anti-Defamation League עבור תפקיד משפטי in United States הוא $107,950.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Anti-Defamation League

משאבים נוספים

