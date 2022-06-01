מדריך חברות
Anthology משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Anthology נע בין $15,075 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור יועץ ניהולי בקצה התחתון ל-$179,598 עבור אדריכל פתרונות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Anthology. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/21/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $125K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$74.6K
יועץ ניהולי
$15.1K

מעצב מוצר
$87.4K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$70.4K
אדריכל פתרונות
$180K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Anthology הוא אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $179,598. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Anthology הוא $81,030.

