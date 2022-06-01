מדריך חברות
Anthology
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך
תובנות מובילות
  • תרום משהו ייחודי על Anthology שיכול להיות מועיל לאחרים (למשל טיפים לראיונות, בחירת צוותים, תרבות ייחודית וכו').
    • אודות

    Campus Management, Campus Labs, iModules and Blackboard have joined together to create Anthology, a brand new company offering industry-leading solutions to better support the ever-changing needs of Higher Education. Together we are the most comprehensive and modern EdTech ecosystem at a global scale for education.Anthology recently combined with Blackboard, becoming the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale. Anthology exists to help higher education advance and thrive using modern cloud technology and services that keep the learner at the forefront. Drawing on a fully connected data experience, Anthology solutions create operational efficiencies, provide intelligence for staff and administrators, and empower institutional leaders to support and guide students on a path to success. The full suite covers admission and enrollment management; student success and retention; institutional and learning effectiveness; alumni and advancement; and enterprise applications and infrastructure, offering solutions to the challenges facing campuses today. Working with more than 2,000 colleges and institutions in over 30 countries, Anthology is constantly discovering new ways to revolutionize higher education.

    http://www.anthology.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    2020
    שנת הקמה
    3,500
    מספר עובדים
    $1B-$10B
    הכנסות משוערות
    מטה

    קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר הנכנס שלך

    הירשם ל הצעות מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי בדוא"ל. למד עוד

    אתר זה מוגן באמצעות reCAPTCHA, ומדיניות הפרטיות של Google ו מדיניות פרטיות ו תנאי שירות חלים.

    משרות מומלצות

      לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Anthology

    חברות קשורות

    • Spok
    • Inmar
    • HCSS
    • Caissa
    • TechSmith
    • צפה בכל החברות ➜

    משאבים אחרים