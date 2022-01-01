מדריך חברות
Anthem משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Anthem נע בין $84,575 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) בקצה התחתון ל-$208,740 עבור מנהל מדעי נתונים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Anthem. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/21/2025

$160K

אנליסט עסקי
Median $117K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $110K
אדריכל פתרונות
Median $201K

מנהל מדעי נתונים
$209K
מדען נתונים
Median $145K
אנליסט פיננסי
$88.4K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$84.6K
מעצב מוצר
$136K
מנהל מוצר
Median $148K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$159K
שאלות נפוצות

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Anthem er מנהל מדעי נתונים at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $208,740. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Anthem er $140,338.

