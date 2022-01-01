מדריך חברות
Ant Group
Ant Group משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Ant Group נע בין $54,398 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל פרויקטים בקצה התחתון ל-$220,743 עבור אנליסט עסקי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Ant Group. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/21/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $69.5K
מנהל מוצר
Median $87.6K
אנליסט עסקי
$221K

פיתוח עסקי
$56K
מדען נתונים
$90.6K
שיווק
$121K
תפעול שיווקי
$167K
מעצב מוצר
$80.4K
מנהל פרויקטים
$54.4K
אדריכל פתרונות
$146K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Ant Group הוא אנליסט עסקי at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $220,743. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Ant Group הוא $89,118.

