פיצוי מגייס in United States ב-Ansys מגיע ל-$99K ל-year עבור P2. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Ansys. עדכון אחרון: 12/3/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$100K - $114K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$87.5K$100K$114K$127K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
ממוצע תגמול לפי רמה
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$99K
$84K
$10K
$5K
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
לוח זמני הבשלה

33%

שנה 1

33%

שנה 2

33%

שנה 3

סוג מניות
RSU

בAnsys, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 3 שנים:

  • 33% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (33.00% שנתי)

  • 33% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (33.00% שנתי)

  • 33% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (33.00% שנתי)



שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מגייס ב-Ansys in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $127,440. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Ansys עבור תפקיד מגייס in United States הוא $87,480.

משאבים נוספים

