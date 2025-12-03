פיצוי מגייס in United States ב-Ansys מגיע ל-$99K ל-year עבור P2. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Ansys. עדכון אחרון: 12/3/2025
השכר הכולל הממוצע
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$99K
$84K
$10K
$5K
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
33%
שנה 1
33%
שנה 2
33%
שנה 3
בAnsys, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 3 שנים:
33% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (33.00% שנתי)
33% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (33.00% שנתי)
33% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (33.00% שנתי)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ansys/salaries/recruiter.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.