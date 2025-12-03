פיצוי מהנדס מכונות in United States ב-Ansys נע בין $111K ל-year עבור P2 לבין $284K ל-year עבור P5. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$165K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Ansys. עדכון אחרון: 12/3/2025
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$111K
$103K
$1.1K
$7.2K
P3
$164K
$139K
$13.9K
$10.8K
P4
$193K
$140K
$30K
$22.5K
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
|לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33%
שנה 1
33%
שנה 2
33%
שנה 3
בAnsys, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 3 שנים:
33% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (33.00% שנתי)
33% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (33.00% שנתי)
33% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (33.00% שנתי)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ansys/salaries/mechanical-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.