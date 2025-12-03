פיצוי שיווק in United States ב-Ansys מגיע ל-$123K ל-year עבור P4. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$120K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Ansys. עדכון אחרון: 12/3/2025
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$123K
$123K
$0
$0
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
|לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
33%
שנה 1
33%
שנה 2
33%
שנה 3
בAnsys, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 3 שנים:
33% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (33.00% שנתי)
33% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (33.00% שנתי)
33% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (33.00% שנתי)
