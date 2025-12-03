ספריית חברות
Ansys
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • שיווק

  • כל שכר שיווק

Ansys שיווק שכר

פיצוי שיווק in United States ב-Ansys מגיע ל-$123K ל-year עבור P4. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$120K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Ansys. עדכון אחרון: 12/3/2025

ממוצע תגמול לפי רמה
הוסף תגמולהשווה רמות
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$123K
$123K
$0
$0
צפה 4 רמות נוספות
הוסף תגמולהשווה רמות
הגשות שכר אחרונות
הוסףהוסף תגמולהוסף תגמול

חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
ייצא נתוניםצפה במשרות פתוחות

לוח זמני הבשלה

33%

שנה 1

33%

שנה 2

33%

שנה 3

סוג מניות
RSU

בAnsys, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 3 שנים:

  • 33% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (33.00% שנתי)

  • 33% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (33.00% שנתי)

  • 33% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (33.00% שנתי)



קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות שיווק מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור שיווק ב-Ansys in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $139,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Ansys עבור תפקיד שיווק in United States הוא $120,000.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Ansys

חברות קשורות

  • Perficient
  • Zebra Technologies
  • Mercury Systems
  • RealPage
  • Northrop Grumman
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ansys/salaries/marketing.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.