Ansira משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Ansira נע בין $56,218 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור שיווק בקצה התחתון ל-$117,000 עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Ansira. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/21/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $117K
שיווק
$56.2K
מנהל פרויקטים
$75.4K

The highest paying role reported at Ansira is מהנדס תוכנה with a yearly total compensation of $117,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ansira is $75,375.

