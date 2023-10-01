מדריך חברות
Anritsu
Anritsu משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Anritsu נע בין $25,853 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מכירות בקצה התחתון ל-$172,860 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Anritsu. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/21/2025

$160K

מהנדס חשמל
$95.5K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$55.9K
מנהל מוצר
$173K

מנהל פרויקטים
$171K
מכירות
$25.9K
מהנדס מכירות
$34K
מהנדס תוכנה
$35.4K
שאלות נפוצות

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Anritsu er מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $172,860. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Anritsu er $55,885.

