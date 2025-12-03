ספריית חברות
Anonyome Labs
Anonyome Labs אדריכל פתרונות שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של אדריכל פתרונות in India ב-Anonyome Labs נע בין ₹5.13M לבין ₹7.14M ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Anonyome Labs. עדכון אחרון: 12/3/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$62.4K - $73.5K
India
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$58.2K$62.4K$73.5K$81.1K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Anonyome Labs?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אדריכל פתרונות ב-Anonyome Labs in India עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של ₹7,139,233. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Anonyome Labs עבור תפקיד אדריכל פתרונות in India הוא ₹5,125,603.

משאבים נוספים

