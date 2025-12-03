ספריית חברות
Analytic Partners
Analytic Partners אנליסט עסקי שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של אנליסט עסקי in United States ב-Analytic Partners נע בין $92.3K לבין $129K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Analytic Partners. עדכון אחרון: 12/3/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$98.9K - $117K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$92.3K$98.9K$117K$129K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Analytic Partners?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אנליסט עסקי ב-Analytic Partners in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $128,612. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Analytic Partners עבור תפקיד אנליסט עסקי in United States הוא $92,337.

משאבים נוספים

