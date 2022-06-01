מדריך חברות
AmTrust Financial
AmTrust Financial משכורות

טווח המשכורת של AmTrust Financial נע בין $85,425 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$141,365 עבור מדען נתונים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של AmTrust Financial. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/21/2025

$160K

אנליסט עסקי
$88.2K
אנליסט נתונים
$119K
מדען נתונים
$141K

מהנדס תוכנה
$85.4K
שאלות נפוצות

Den højest betalende rolle rapporteret hos AmTrust Financial er מדען נתונים at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $141,365.
Den mediane årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos AmTrust Financial er $103,800.

משאבים אחרים