AMI משכורות

טווח המשכורת של AMI נע בין $25,596 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$170,850 עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של AMI. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/11/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $28.7K
רואה חשבון
$152K
מנהל מוצר
$25.6K

מכירות
$32.9K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$159K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$171K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-AMI הוא מנהל תוכנית טכנית at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $170,850. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-AMI הוא $92,452.

