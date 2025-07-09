ספריית חברות
Americold
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Americold משכורות

המשכורת של Americold נעה בין $70,350 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור משאבי אנוש ברמה הנמוכה לבין $233,825 עבור פיתוח עסקי ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Americold. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/11/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

פיתוח עסקי
$234K
מהנדס חומרה
$98K
משאבי אנוש
$70.4K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
מהנדס תוכנה
$128K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Americold הוא פיתוח עסקי at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $233,825. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Americold הוא $112,750.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Americold

חברות קשורות

  • Netflix
  • Uber
  • Pinterest
  • Roblox
  • Spotify
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים