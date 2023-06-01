ספריית חברות
American Red Cross משכורות

המשכורת של American Red Cross נעה בין $30,833 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור שירות לקוחות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $183,600 עבור שיווק ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של American Red Cross. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/11/2025

$160K

עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי
$59.7K
אנליסט עסקי
$126K
שירות לקוחות
$30.8K

אנליסט נתונים
$35.5K
מדען נתונים
$35.2K
שיווק
$184K
מנהל מוצר
$131K
מנהל פרויקט
$95.5K
מהנדס תוכנה
$79.6K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-American Red Cross הוא שיווק at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $183,600. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-American Red Cross הוא $79,600.

