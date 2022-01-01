ספריית חברות
American Family Insurance
American Family Insurance משכורות

המשכורת של American Family Insurance נעה בין $22,718 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור משאבי אנוש ברמה הנמוכה לבין $190,950 עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של American Family Insurance. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/2/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $127K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

אנליסט עסקי
Median $102K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $188K

מדען נתונים
Median $152K
אקטואר
$161K
משאבי אנוש
$22.7K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$124K
שיווק
$121K
מכירות
$52.5K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$153K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$191K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-American Family Insurance הוא מנהל תוכנית טכנית at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $190,950. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-American Family Insurance הוא $127,000.

