מדריך חברות
American Chemical Society
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

American Chemical Society משכורות

טווח המשכורת של American Chemical Society נע בין $79,600 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$192,056 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של American Chemical Society. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/12/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $80K
אנליסט נתונים
$79.6K
מעצב מוצר
$139K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$192K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

Самая высокооплачиваемая должность, о которой сообщалось в American Chemical Society, — это מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $192,056. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также любые потенциальные компенсации акциями и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация, о которой сообщалось в American Chemical Society, составляет $109,650.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור American Chemical Society

חברות קשורות

  • Kaiser Permanente
  • Delta Dental Plans Association
  • Wikimedia Foundation
  • AARP
  • CORE
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים