מדריך חברות
American Century Investments
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

American Century Investments משכורות

טווח המשכורת של American Century Investments נע בין $82,585 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$489,938 עבור אנליסט אבטחת סייבר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של American Century Investments. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/12/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מנהל עיצוב מוצר
$231K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$490K
מהנדס תוכנה
$82.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$229K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-American Century Investments הוא אנליסט אבטחת סייבר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $489,938. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-American Century Investments הוא $230,000.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור American Century Investments

חברות קשורות

  • Neuberger Berman
  • Liquidnet
  • Bain Capital
  • Jump Trading
  • Quantlab
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים