מדריך חברות
American Bureau of Shipping
American Bureau of Shipping משכורות

טווח המשכורת של American Bureau of Shipping נע בין $55,984 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$146,265 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של American Bureau of Shipping. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/11/2025

$160K

מהנדס מכונות
$126K
מנהל מוצר
$139K
מהנדס תוכנה
$56K

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$146K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$82.4K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at American Bureau of Shipping is מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $146,265. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at American Bureau of Shipping is $125,625.

