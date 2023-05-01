ספריית חברות
American Axle & Manufacturing
תובנות מובילות
    • אודות

    American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies for electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments, offering front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems. The Metal Forming segment provides engine, transmission, driveline, and safety-critical components for traditional internal combustion engine and electric vehicle architectures. The company operates globally.

    http://aam.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    1994
    שנת הקמה
    19,000
    מספר עובדים
    $1B-$10B
    הכנסות משוערות
    המטה הראשי

