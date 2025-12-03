ספריית חברות
Amer Sports
Amer Sports מעצב גרפי שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מעצב גרפי in United States ב-Amer Sports נע בין $72.1K לבין $102K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Amer Sports. עדכון אחרון: 12/3/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$81.9K - $97K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$72.1K$81.9K$97K$102K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Amer Sports?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מעצב גרפי ב-Amer Sports in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $102,350. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Amer Sports עבור תפקיד מעצב גרפי in United States הוא $72,090.

