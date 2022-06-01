ספריית חברות
Amentum
Amentum משכורות

המשכורת של Amentum נעה בין $78,605 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל מתקנים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $174,125 עבור שירות לקוחות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Amentum. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/2/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $80K

מהנדס תוכנה ייצור

אנליסט נתונים
Median $128K
מהנדס מכונות
Median $100K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
שירות לקוחות
$174K
מנהל מתקנים
$78.6K
אנליסט פיננסי
$114K
מהנדס חומרה
$133K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$105K
מנהל תוכנית
$129K
מנהל פרויקט
$113K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$171K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Amentum הוא שירות לקוחות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $174,125. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Amentum הוא $114,425.

משאבים נוספים