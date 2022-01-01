ספריית חברות
Ambry Genetics
Ambry Genetics משכורות

המשכורת של Ambry Genetics נעה בין $71,400 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $226,860 עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Ambry Genetics. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/1/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $115K
אנליסט עסקי
$71.4K
מדען נתונים
$227K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

מעצב מוצר
$123K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Ambry Genetics הוא מדען נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $226,860. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Ambry Genetics הוא $119,003.

משאבים נוספים