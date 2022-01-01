ספריית חברות
AlphaSights
AlphaSights משכורות

המשכורת של AlphaSights נעה בין $74,625 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור שיווק ברמה הנמוכה לבין $240,790 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של AlphaSights. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/31/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $150K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מעצב מוצר
Median $130K
מכירות
Median $135K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

גיוס
Median $80.5K
שירות לקוחות
$81.6K
מדען נתונים
$164K
יועץ ניהולי
$119K
שיווק
$74.6K
מנהל פרויקט
$127K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$241K
משקיע הון סיכון
$83.6K
שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at AlphaSights is מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $240,790. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AlphaSights is $127,400.

משאבים נוספים