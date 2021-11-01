ספריית חברות
AlphaGrep Securities
AlphaGrep Securities משכורות

המשכורת של AlphaGrep Securities נעה בין $23,256 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מגייס ברמה הנמוכה לבין $126,120 עבור אנליסט פיננסי ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של AlphaGrep Securities. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/13/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $83.7K
מדען נתונים
Median $108K
אנליסט פיננסי
Median $126K

מגייס
$23.3K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$97.2K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-AlphaGrep Securities הוא אנליסט פיננסי עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $126,120. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-AlphaGrep Securities הוא $97,160.

