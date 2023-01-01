ספריית חברות
Alorica
Alorica משכורות

המשכורת של Alorica נעה בין $2,394 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מכירות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $552,750 עבור טכנולוג מידע ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Alorica. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/13/2025

שירות לקוחות
$6.4K
משאבי אנוש
$5K
טכנולוג מידע
$553K

שיווק
$33.4K
מנהל פרויקט
$24.4K
מכירות
$2.4K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Alorica הוא טכנולוג מידע at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $552,750. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Alorica הוא $15,390.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Alorica

