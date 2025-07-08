ALLEN Career Institute משכורות

ספריית חברות
המשכורת של ALLEN Career Institute נעה בין $20,997 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $83,681 עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של ALLEN Career Institute. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/31/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $21K
מעצב מוצר
$83.7K
מנהל מוצר
$55.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-ALLEN Career Institute הוא מעצב מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $83,681. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-ALLEN Career Institute הוא $55,215.

