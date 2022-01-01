מדריך חברות
AlixPartners משכורות

טווח המשכורת של AlixPartners נע בין $84,619 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט פיננסי בקצה התחתון ל-$435,750 עבור יועץ ניהולי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של AlixPartners. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/23/2025

$160K

יועץ ניהולי
Consultant $130K
Vice President $243K
Senior Vice President $336K
Director $436K
אנליסט עסקי
$432K
פיתוח עסקי
$413K

מדען נתונים
$101K
אנליסט פיננסי
$84.6K
משאבי אנוש
$199K
מנהל פרויקטים
$176K
מהנדס תוכנה
$191K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$221K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-AlixPartners הוא יועץ ניהולי at the Director level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $435,750. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-AlixPartners הוא $210,050.

משאבים אחרים