ספריית חברות
Align Technology
Align Technology משכורות

המשכורת של Align Technology נעה בין $8,645 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב גרפי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $257,280 עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Align Technology. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/31/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
L6 $147K
L7 $150K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס מכונות
Median $155K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $153K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

אנליסט עסקי
Median $120K
מנהל מוצר
Median $203K
מדען נתונים
Median $143K
מהנדס ביו-רפואי
$79.6K
אנליסט נתונים
$184K
אנליסט פיננסי
$231K
מעצב גרפי
$8.6K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$257K
משפטי
$124K
יועץ ניהולי
$142K
שיווק
$61.2K
מנהל פרויקט
$256K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$101K
חוקר UX
$126K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Align Technology הוא טכנולוג מידע (IT) at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $257,280. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Align Technology הוא $145,111.

