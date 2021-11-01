מדריך חברות
Alchemy משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Alchemy נע בין $130,650 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור יועץ ניהולי בקצה התחתון ל-$263,675 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Alchemy. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/24/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $240K
יועץ ניהולי
$131K
מנהל מוצר
$263K

מגייס
$179K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$264K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
$149K
שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at Alchemy is מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $263,675. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alchemy is $209,550.

