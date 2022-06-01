ספריית חברות
Albireo Energy
    Albireo Energy (AE) provides building automation solutions and energy services to commercial and institutional buildings nationally. Their solutions and services help building owners and managers improve efficiency and reduce operational costs while improving comfort for tenants. Through its operating divisions, AE has a history of providing exceptional solutions to mission critical facilities such as data centers, labs, military installations, and hospitals. Their service portfolio includes energy efficiency, demand response, energy procurement services and smart building solutions including building automation installation and optimization, systems integration, metering and lighting.

