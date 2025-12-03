ספריית חברות
AlayaCare
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • מעצב מוצר

  • כל שכר מעצב מוצר

AlayaCare מעצב מוצר שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מעצב מוצר in Canada ב-AlayaCare נע בין CA$55.4K לבין CA$78.7K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של AlayaCare. עדכון אחרון: 12/3/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$45.5K - $53.9K
Canada
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$40K$45.5K$53.9K$56.9K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

אנחנו צריכים רק 3 עוד מעצב מוצר דיווחים ב AlayaCare כדי לפתוח!

הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!

💰 צפה בהכל משכורות

💪 תרום המשכורת שלך


תרום
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב AlayaCare?

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות מעצב מוצר מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מעצב מוצר ב-AlayaCare in Canada עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של CA$78,687. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-AlayaCare עבור תפקיד מעצב מוצר in Canada הוא CA$55,423.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור AlayaCare

חברות קשורות

  • Spotify
  • Coinbase
  • DoorDash
  • Square
  • Databricks
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/alayacare/salaries/product-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.