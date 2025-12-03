ספריית חברות
AlayaCare
AlayaCare מדען נתונים שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מדען נתונים in Canada ב-AlayaCare נע בין CA$62.4K לבין CA$88.6K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של AlayaCare. עדכון אחרון: 12/3/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$51.2K - $60.7K
Canada
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$45.1K$51.2K$60.7K$64K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב AlayaCare?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מדען נתונים ב-AlayaCare in Canada עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של CA$88,571. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-AlayaCare עבור תפקיד מדען נתונים in Canada הוא CA$62,385.

משאבים נוספים

