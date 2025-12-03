ספריית חברות
Alarm.com
  • שכר
  • מהנדס תוכנה

  • כל שכר מהנדס תוכנה

Alarm.com מהנדס תוכנה שכר

פיצוי מהנדס תוכנה in United States ב-Alarm.com נע בין $114K ל-year עבור Software Engineer I לבין $179K ל-year עבור Senior Software Engineer. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$148K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Alarm.com. עדכון אחרון: 12/3/2025

ממוצע תגמול לפי רמה
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
Software Engineer I
(רמת כניסה)
$114K
$106K
$5.5K
$2.4K
Software Engineer II
$141K
$125K
$12.9K
$3.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$179K
$150K
$23.6K
$5.6K
Technical Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
שכר התמחויות

לוח זמני הבשלה

20%

שנה 1

20%

שנה 2

20%

שנה 3

20%

שנה 4

20%

שנה 5

סוג מניות
RSU

בAlarm.com, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 5 שנים:

  • 20% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (20.00% שנתי)

  • 20% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (20.00% שנתי)

  • 20% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (20.00% שנתי)

  • 20% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (20.00% שנתי)

  • 20% בוקע ב 5th-שנה (20.00% שנתי)

0%

שנה 1

40%

שנה 2

0%

שנה 3

40%

שנה 4

20%

שנה 5

סוג מניות
RSU

בAlarm.com, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 5 שנים:

  • 0% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (NaN% לתקופה)

  • 40% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (40.00% שנתי)

  • 0% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (NaN% לתקופה)

  • 40% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (40.00% שנתי)

  • 20% בוקע ב 5th-שנה (20.00% שנתי)



כותרות כלולות

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ב-Alarm.com in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $222,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Alarm.com עבור תפקיד מהנדס תוכנה in United States הוא $145,000.

משרות מובילות

משאבים נוספים

