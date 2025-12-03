פיצוי מנהל מוצר in United States ב-Alarm.com נע בין $108K ל-year עבור Product Manager I לבין $127K ל-year עבור Product Manager II. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$120K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Alarm.com. עדכון אחרון: 12/3/2025
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
Product Manager I
$108K
$103K
$2.6K
$2.5K
Product Manager II
$127K
$120K
$4.2K
$2.3K
Senior Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Technical Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
|לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
20%
שנה 1
20%
שנה 2
20%
שנה 3
20%
שנה 4
20%
שנה 5
בAlarm.com, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 5 שנים:
20% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (20.00% שנתי)
20% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (20.00% שנתי)
20% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (20.00% שנתי)
20% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (20.00% שנתי)
20% בוקע ב 5th-שנה (20.00% שנתי)
0%
שנה 1
40%
שנה 2
0%
שנה 3
40%
שנה 4
20%
שנה 5
בAlarm.com, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 5 שנים:
0% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (NaN% לתקופה)
40% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (40.00% שנתי)
0% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (NaN% לתקופה)
40% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (40.00% שנתי)
20% בוקע ב 5th-שנה (20.00% שנתי)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/alarmcom/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.