חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מהנדס חומרה in United States ב-Alarm.com מגיעה ל-$151K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Alarm.com. עדכון אחרון: 12/3/2025
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
|לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
20%
שנה 1
20%
שנה 2
20%
שנה 3
20%
שנה 4
20%
שנה 5
בAlarm.com, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 5 שנים:
20% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (20.00% שנתי)
20% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (20.00% שנתי)
20% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (20.00% שנתי)
20% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (20.00% שנתי)
20% בוקע ב 5th-שנה (20.00% שנתי)
0%
שנה 1
40%
שנה 2
0%
שנה 3
40%
שנה 4
20%
שנה 5
בAlarm.com, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 5 שנים:
0% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (NaN% לתקופה)
40% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (40.00% שנתי)
0% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (NaN% לתקופה)
40% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (40.00% שנתי)
20% בוקע ב 5th-שנה (20.00% שנתי)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/alarmcom/salaries/hardware-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.