  • שכר
  • מהנדס חומרה

  • כל שכר מהנדס חומרה

Alarm.com מהנדס חומרה שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מהנדס חומרה in United States ב-Alarm.com מגיעה ל-$151K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Alarm.com. עדכון אחרון: 12/3/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Alarm.com
Device Engineer
West McLean, VA
סה״כ לשנה
$151K
דרגה
Senior
משכורת בסיס
$121K
Stock (/yr)
$25K
בונוס
$5K
שנים בחברה
6 שנים
שנות ניסיון
6 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Alarm.com?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
לוח זמני הבשלה

20%

שנה 1

20%

שנה 2

20%

שנה 3

20%

שנה 4

20%

שנה 5

סוג מניות
RSU

בAlarm.com, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 5 שנים:

  • 20% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (20.00% שנתי)

  • 20% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (20.00% שנתי)

  • 20% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (20.00% שנתי)

  • 20% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (20.00% שנתי)

  • 20% בוקע ב 5th-שנה (20.00% שנתי)

0%

שנה 1

40%

שנה 2

0%

שנה 3

40%

שנה 4

20%

שנה 5

סוג מניות
RSU

בAlarm.com, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 5 שנים:

  • 0% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (NaN% לתקופה)

  • 40% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (40.00% שנתי)

  • 0% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (NaN% לתקופה)

  • 40% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (40.00% שנתי)

  • 20% בוקע ב 5th-שנה (20.00% שנתי)



שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס חומרה ב-Alarm.com in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $227,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Alarm.com עבור תפקיד מהנדס חומרה in United States הוא $161,000.

משאבים נוספים

