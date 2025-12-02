ספריית חברות
AkzoNobel
הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מהנדס מכונות in United States ב-AkzoNobel נע בין $66.4K לבין $94.3K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של AkzoNobel. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$75.4K - $89.4K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$66.4K$75.4K$89.4K$94.3K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב AkzoNobel?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס מכונות ב-AkzoNobel in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $94,300. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-AkzoNobel עבור תפקיד מהנדס מכונות in United States הוא $66,420.

