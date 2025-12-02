ספריית חברות
AkzoNobel
AkzoNobel אנליסט פיננסי שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של אנליסט פיננסי in Netherlands ב-AkzoNobel נע בין €110K לבין €153K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של AkzoNobel. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$136K - $160K
Netherlands
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$127K$136K$160K$177K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב AkzoNobel?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אנליסט פיננסי ב-AkzoNobel in Netherlands עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של €153,380. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-AkzoNobel עבור תפקיד אנליסט פיננסי in Netherlands הוא €110,119.

