מדריך חברות
Akveo
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Akveo משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Akveo נע בין $27,175 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מגייס בקצה התחתון ל-$84,420 עבור אדריכל פתרונות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Akveo. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/21/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מנהל עיצוב מוצר
$58.4K
מגייס
$27.2K
מהנדס תוכנה
$60.3K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
אדריכל פתרונות
$84.4K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Akveo הוא אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $84,420. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Akveo הוא $59,364.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Akveo

חברות קשורות

  • Intuit
  • PayPal
  • Apple
  • Netflix
  • Google
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים