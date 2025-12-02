ספריית חברות
Akvelon
Akvelon משאבי אנוש שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של משאבי אנוש in Kazakhstan ב-Akvelon נע בין KZT 7.76M לבין KZT 11.3M ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Akvelon. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$17.4K - $19.8K
Kazakhstan
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$15.2K$17.4K$19.8K$22.1K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Akvelon?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור משאבי אנוש ב-Akvelon in Kazakhstan עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של KZT 11,299,497. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Akvelon עבור תפקיד משאבי אנוש in Kazakhstan הוא KZT 7,756,434.

משאבים נוספים

