הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מדען נתונים in Serbia ב-Akvelon נע בין $66.3K לבין $90.5K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Akvelon. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$71K - $85.8K
Serbia
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$66.3K$71K$85.8K$90.5K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Akvelon?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מדען נתונים ב-Akvelon in Serbia עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $90,480. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Akvelon עבור תפקיד מדען נתונים in Serbia הוא $66,300.

