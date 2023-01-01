מדריך חברות
Akvelon
Akvelon משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Akvelon נע בין $13,875 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מגייס בקצה התחתון ל-$42,000 עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Akvelon. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/21/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $42K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

משאבי אנוש
$18.6K
מגייס
$13.9K

שאלות נפוצות

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Akvelon es מהנדס תוכנה con una compensación total anual de $42,000. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación de acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Akvelon es $18,622.

