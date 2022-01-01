מדריך חברות
Akuna Capital
Akuna Capital משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Akuna Capital נע בין $65,325 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור רואה חשבון בקצה התחתון ל-$425,071 עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Akuna Capital. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/20/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Junior Software Engineer $203K
Senior Software Engineer $425K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מפתח כמותי

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $260K
מדען נתונים
Median $225K

רואה חשבון
$65.3K
תפעול עסקי
$108K
אנליסט פיננסי
$127K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$221K
מנהל פרויקטים
Median $155K
מגייס
$99.5K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Akuna Capital הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Senior Software Engineer level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $425,071. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Akuna Capital הוא $179,209.

