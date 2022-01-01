מדריך חברות
AKQA משכורות

טווח המשכורת של AKQA נע בין $12,040 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל עיצוב מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$130,000 עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של AKQA. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/20/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $130K
מעצב מוצר
Median $65K
אנליסט עסקי
$81.8K

כותב פרסומי
$63.8K
שיווק
$119K
מנהל עיצוב מוצר
$12K
מנהל פרויקטים
$112K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$106K
שאלות נפוצות

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في AKQA هو מהנדס תוכנה بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $130,000. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في AKQA هو $93,899.

משאבים אחרים