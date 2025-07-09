מדריך חברות
Akkodis
Akkodis משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Akkodis נע בין $3,989 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מגייס בקצה התחתון ל-$233,199 עבור מכירות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Akkodis. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/20/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $109K
מהנדס ביו-רפואי
$52.9K
מדען נתונים
$60.1K

טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$44.4K
מנהל מוצר
$52.1K
מנהל תוכנית
$94.1K
מגייס
$4K
מכירות
$233K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Akkodis הוא מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $233,199. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Akkodis הוא $56,521.

