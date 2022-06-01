מדריך חברות
Aisera
Aisera משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Aisera נע בין $31,032 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$283,575 עבור מנהל תוכנית בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Aisera. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/11/2025

$160K

מדען נתונים
$164K
מנהל מוצר
$226K
מנהל תוכנית
$284K

מכירות
$186K
מהנדס מכירות
$281K
מהנדס תוכנה
$31K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Aisera הוא מנהל תוכנית at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $283,575. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Aisera הוא $206,163.

