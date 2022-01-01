ספריית חברות
Airtel India
Airtel India משכורות

המשכורת של Airtel India נעה בין $3,631 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור תפעול שיווק ברמה הנמוכה לבין $113,207 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Airtel India. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/16/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Software Engineer $13.6K
Senior Software Engineer $23.4K
Lead Software Engineer $40.6K
Senior Lead Software Engineer $51.9K

מהנדס תוכנה פרונט-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מהנדס תוכנה בקרת איכות (QA)

מנהל מוצר
Median $42K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $113K

מדען נתונים
Median $36.8K
אנליסט עסקי
Median $21.3K
פיתוח עסקי
$45.5K
אנליסט נתונים
$35.2K
אנליסט פיננסי
$7.5K
משאבי אנוש
$16.4K
טכנולוג מידע
$4.4K
שיווק
$56.1K
תפעול שיווק
$3.6K
מעצב מוצר
Median $29K
מנהל עיצוב מוצר
$67.8K
מנהל פרויקט
$34.2K
מכירות
$14.7K
אנליסט אבטחת מידע
$12K
אדריכל פתרונות
$49.4K

אדריכל נתונים

תגמולים כוללים
$25.9K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Airtel India הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $113,207. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Airtel India הוא $31,578.

