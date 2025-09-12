ספריית חברות
Airtel Africa
Airtel Africa משכורות

המשכורת של Airtel Africa נעה בין $5,814 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל תפעול עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $241,200 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Airtel Africa. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/16/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $21.6K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

רואה חשבון
$23.1K
מנהל תפעול עסקי
$5.8K

טכנולוג מידע
$23.1K
מנהל מוצר
$53.4K
מנהל פרויקט
$43.8K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$241K
אדריכל פתרונות
$59.9K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Airtel Africa הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $241,200. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Airtel Africa הוא $33,476.

